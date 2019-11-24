Browns’ tumultuous week ends with blowout of Dolphins

The Browns didn’t have a lot of fun most of the week. They did Sunday.

Playing without defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi, who were serving suspensions for their parts in the melee Monday night against the Steelers, the Browns got just what they needed in a beat down of one of the worst teams in the league.

Cleveland scored the first 28 points and rolled to a 41-24 victory.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio received credit for not allowing the locker room to splinter after Garrett tried to smash Mason Rudolph with the quarterback’s own helmet.

It was the Browns’ third victory in a row, getting them back to 5-6.

Nick Chubb rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown; Kareem Hunt rushed for 37 yards and scored his first touchdown as a Brown; Baker Mayfield threw for 327 yards with three touchdowns and an interception; Jarvis Landry caught 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns against his former team; and Odell Beckham caught six passes for 84 yards and his second touchdown of the season.

The Dolphins briefly made the game interesting with 17 unanswered points to cut Cleveland’s lead to 28-17 at the end of the third quarter. The Browns pulled away with 13 fourth-quarter points before Ryan Fitzpatrick threw his second touchdown of the day with 39 seconds remaining.