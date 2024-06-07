Browns tryout OL William Barnes with mandatory minicamp on deck

With OTAs now in the rearview mirror, the Cleveland Browns are continuing to progress through their offseason workout schedule.

However, before they get to mandatory minicamp next week, the Browns are bringing in undrafted rookie offensive lineman William Barnes for a tryout (according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson). The room is already crowded, so barring an injury the pathway toward Barnes earning a roster spot is slim.

While Barnes went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, he brings a world of versatility to the NFL level. Through his five years with the Tar Heels, Barnes started 22 games. The catch? He started games at all of right guard, right tackle, left guard, and left tackle.

His success was not extraordinarily documented though, grading out on the poor end of the scale in all of the overall grade, pass blocking, and run blocking according to PFF.

However, The Browns do not have a roster spot, so they would need to make another move on their 90-man roster to bring Barnes in.

