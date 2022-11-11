Browns tryout 6 including TE Jace Sternberger and FB/H Clint Ratkovich

The Cleveland Browns continue to look for any sort of churn to the bottom of their roster and practice squad, trying out six players today. Already twice this season, the Browns have signed two players from tryouts to their practice squad. First, it was former Miami Redhawk safety Mike Brown who won a spot, then just this week wide receiver Cyril Grayson worked his way onto the practice squad from a tryout.

Most notably, the Browns tried out two tight ends Jace Sternberger and Kahale Warring, who were both third round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. This comes as the Browns have ruled David Njoku out for a second straight game. Another player of interest is former Northern Illinois versatile fullback Clint Ratkovich, who suffered a devastating injury during a pre-draft workout with the Green Bay Packers in April that led to him going undrafted.

Quarterback Reid Sinnett, linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, and center Beau Benzschawel rounded out the rest of those who tried out. Again, there has been movement on the practice squad the past two times the Browns have held tryouts, so we could see movement again.

#Browns tried out 6 today, including FB/H Clint Ratkovich who was a hell of a fun player at Northern Illinois. pic.twitter.com/FWfOHdMepo — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 11, 2022

