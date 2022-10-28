Browns tryout 3 defenders including former Bearcat Cortez Broughton

The Cleveland Browns have brought in three more players for tryouts this week. A week ago, the Browns brought in three safeties for tryouts, and then turned around and signed one to the practice squad as Mike Brown must have impressed them. Today, two linebackers and former Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Cortez Broughton were in Berea trying to earn a spot within the organization.

We take a deeper look here at the three players the Browns have brought in for tryouts today. Who knows? One of them could land on the practice squad shortly just as Brown did.

3 tryouts today per the league's daily personnel notice. pic.twitter.com/UiTBmYF0y6 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 28, 2022

LB Jordan Evans

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, linebacker Jordan Evans has started nine games over his NFL career. However, none of those starts have come since 2018. After failing to make the Bengals despite re-signing on a one-year deal this past Spring, Evans is now looking for a new home.

He has two career interceptions to his name, 3.5 sacks, and six tackles for loss. Coming out of the University of Oklahoma, Evans tested as an elite athlete. He ran a 4.51 40-yard dash, lept to 38.5 inches on his vertical jump, and tested in the 87th percentile in his short shuttle as well.

LB Dorian O'Daniel

A former third round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 NFL Draft, O’Daniel has not found his footing at the NFL level. In four full seasons, O’Daniel has started just one game, racking up just three tackles for loss and 37 solo tackles.

Playing most of his snaps on special teams, however, O’Daniel certainly has value as he has managed to hang around the NFL this long. He has tried out for the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past few months but has yet to find a home.

Coming out of Clemson, O’Daniel measured in universally undersized, but was able to run a 4.61 40-yard dash. His agilities were off the charts, but he did not test as an explosive athlete.

DT Cortez Broughton

Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton had a good deal of hype coming out of the University of Cincinnati in 2019. He, however, still fell to the seventh round as he was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Over his three-year career, and with both the Chargers and Chiefs, Broughton has started 12 games. He has yet to rack up a single sack or tackle behind the line of scrimmage, however.

He tested well coming out of Cincinnati, running a 4.98 40-yard dash, and testing off the charts on his jumps. For a team in desperate need of defensive tackle help, Broughton could find his way onto the practice squad.

