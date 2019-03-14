Browns trying to surround Baker Mayfield with playmakers

The Browns added Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Antonio Callaway to their offense last offseason. They have added Odell Beckham, Kareem Hunt, Demetrius Harris and Eric Kush to their offense this offseason.

Add in tight end David Njoku and the offensive line, and the Browns look like they’ll have one of the best young offenses in the NFL in 2019 and into the future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“With Baker, he showed last year that he can step up to certain challenges,” General Manager John Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “The object of this thing is to surround him with as many good football players as you possibly can. It seems like Odell and Baker have a relationship formed. I am not sure where it formed, but they tell me that they have a relationship, and that it is a good relationship. I am excited to see what the whole bunch can do.”

The trade for Beckham obviously adds another talented playmaker to the team’s offense. He has averaged almost seven catches, 93 yards and a touchdown per game in the 59 games he has played his five seasons. He made the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons.

“You can’t have enough competition,” Dorsey said. “We all understand the magnitude of his ability to play football. He’s a really good asset to have on our football team.’’