Browns trying to determine best course of action for Christian Kirksey’s chest injury

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey didn’t practice on Wednesday because of the chest injury he suffered against the Jets in Monday night’s win and it looks like he could be out for a while longer.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Thursday that the team is “trying to evaluate and see what the best course of action is” for Kirksey. Kitchens was asked if Kirksey suffered a torn pectoral muscle and said only that consultations with doctors are ongoing.

Whatever the exact nature of the injury, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Kirksey may require surgery to repair it. If that’s the case, he’ll miss an extended period of time. Mack Wilson would take over for Kirksey on Sunday night against the Rams and beyond.

Kirksey was limited to seven games last year due to a hamstring injury. He has 11 tackles in two games this season.