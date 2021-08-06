Browns try out several free agents at training camp

Browns general manager Andrew Berry continues to deliver on his promise of aggressively searching for talent. Berry and the Browns gave official tryouts to five free agents, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

The players who were in Berea for a tryout:

Thomas Leggett, S

Corey Taylor, RB

Ryan Willis, QB

Marlon Williams, WR

Ben Putnam, WR

None of the players have ever taken an NFL snap, and all but Willis are undrafted rookies. The Browns did not immediately sign any from the quintet.