Browns try out 2 OL and a CB during the bye week

The Browns held a tryout for three NFL free agents over the bye week. None of the players have been signed as of yet, though COVID-19 protocols effectively prevent instant signings.

The trio includes a player we here at Browns Wire liked in the 2019 pre-draft process. That would be Stephen Denmark, a cornerback from Valdosta State. The team worked out Denmark before that draft, in which he was selected in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears. He’s a physical traits wonder; at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, Denmark clocked a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at his pro day and posted a 43.5-inch vertical leap.

The other two who tried out are offensive linemen: