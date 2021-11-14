Browns Troy Hill stretchered off the field late in loss to Patriots

The Cleveland Browns played a very poor game in Week 10 against the New England Patriots. The offense and defense had no answer for the Patriots. Injuries were a concern going into the game and became a bigger concern during the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Troy Hill was injured attempting to make a tackle on Jakobi Meyers. Meyers broke the tackle and scored a touchdown. Hill stayed down on the field and the cart was brought out for him.

It seemed as if the training staff took Hill’s face mask off with a screwdriver before placing him on a stretcher instead of placing him on the cart. He was secured to the stretcher and wheeled off the field.

A television report from CBS stated that he had full movement in all extremities but was being taken to a local medical facility for tests.

We will provide updates on Hill’s health as soon as we receive them.