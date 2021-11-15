Browns cornerback Troy Hill suffered a scary injury on Sunday at New England, leaving the field on a stretcher after hitting his head while attempting to make a tackle. But there’s good news on Hill today.

Hill was released from a Boston-area hospital after he was treated for a cervical neck sprain. He is scheduled to return to Cleveland today.

There was no immediate word on when Hill might be able to get back on the field, but the fact that he’s out of the hospital is a positive sign after the serious nature of the way he was removed from the field.

The 30-year-old Hill is in his first season with the Browns after previously spending time with the Bengals, Patriots and Rams.

Browns’ Troy Hill out of hospital, heading back to Cleveland today originally appeared on Pro Football Talk