Browns trading offensive tackle for draft pick

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade an offensive tackle for a draft pick, the team confirmed on Friday.

The Browns will be trading Leroy Watson IV to the Tennessee Titans. In return, Cleveland will receive a seventh-round pick (227th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The team first signed Watson to the roster from the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad in November 2023.

The offensive tackle appeared as a reserve in seven Browns games in 2023, making 55 offensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps.

The Browns now have six selections in the NFL Draft, including picks in rounds 2, 3, 5, 6 and two in round 7.

