Browns trading for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

As we have been covering, Amari Cooper is a player that could help the Cleveland Browns fill their wide receiver need. During the NFL combine, Adam Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys were likely to release the veteran receiver but that has not happened.

Earlier Saturday, rumors were that the Cowboys were going to be able to make a trade for the star receiver.

Cooper has caught over 500 balls in his eight years in the league amassing over 7,000 yards receiving and 46 touchdowns. Last year, he had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns as CeeDee Lamb took over as the team’s top target.

As first reported by Josina Anderson, the Browns are indeed adding Cooper via trade:

I'm told the #Cowboys are currently working on trading WR Amari Cooper to the #Browns, per league sources. Unofficial at this time. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2022

According to Schefter, the team is giving up a fifth and sixth-round pick in exchange for Cooper and a sixth-round pick. Cooper has three years remaining on his contract for $60 million, similar to the contract Los Angeles gave Mike Williams this offseason.

On the anniversary of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, Cleveland has traded for their newest top receiver.