Browns trade with Vikings for veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith

The Cleveland Browns upgraded their defensive line in a big way by adding veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. The move comes just weeks after the 2023 NFL draft, wherein Cleveland invested heavily in the unit with their first two picks.

The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. His reworked deal guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a FA next March. Deal negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/dBld2TfSzp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2023

Smith had lobbied Minnesota to be released earlier in the offseason and had to wait a few months before being dealt to the Browns, who are set to pay him upwards of $11 million next season. This trade benefits both parties and should prove to help each team moving forward as they look to become serious playoff contenders in 2023.

The Browns’ defensive line gains valuable experience with this move, and the Vikings get some much-needed salary cap relief that could free up space to extend wide receiver, Justin Jefferson.

Time will tell who ultimately “wins” this trade, but at this juncture in the 2023 offseason, it seems that both teams got what they wanted.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire