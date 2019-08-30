Browns trade QB David Blough to Lions

Quarterback David Blough saw time for the Browns in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Lions and his stat line wasn’t terribly impressive.

Blough completed 11-of-17 passes for 115 yards and threw a pair of interceptions against the backup defenders that Detroit was playing in the final exhibition outing of the year. The Lions saw something they liked in Blough, though, because the Browns announced that they’ve traded Blough to Detroit.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the two teams will swap 2022 seventh-round picks, which could conceivably lead to the Browns dropping down the draft order.

Blough played 44 games at Purdue and threw for 9,734 yards while completing 61 percent of his passes.

Tom Savage started Thursday night’s game for the Lions with Josh Johnson and the recently signed Luis Perez also seeing time while Matthew Stafford stayed on the bench.