The Browns trade pair of late-round 2025 picks for Pro Bowl EDGE Za’Darius Smith

One of the core mantras of Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is the relentless acquisition of talent. Berry has already used two future draft picks to acquire Pro Bowl EDGE Za’Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns traded away fifth-round picks in both 2024 and 2025 to the Vikings for Smith, who was due a hefty contract and had previously requested either a trade or a release. Minnesota also sends back two 2025 picks, one each in the sixth and seventh rounds, to Cleveland to complete the deal.

It’s a good example of the Browns using their draft capital to acquire talent to help the team, even if it eliminates future options. Most fans would be ecstatic if the sum of two Day 3 picks turned into a Pro Bowl pass rusher with 10 sacks in 2022, like Smith contributed in his one season in Minnesota.

