Browns trade No. 44 pick to Houston Texans for three 2022 NFL Draft selections

BEREA — Browns General Manager Andrew Berry apparently loves trading with the Houston Texans.

Instead of picking the first time the Browns went on the clock in this year's NFL Draft, Berry traded down and out of the second round Friday night.

The Browns entered Day 2 of the draft with the 44th overall pick but shipped it to the Houston Texans for a third-round choice (No. 68) and two fourth-round selections (Nos. 108 and 124).

The Texans used the 44th pick on Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III.

The Browns now have three third-round picks (Nos. 68, 78 and 99) at their disposal.

2022 NFL Draft: Browns' pick before Deshaun Watson trade used on Jordan Davis by Eagles

Baker Mayfield trade watch: Where will the former No. 1 pick be traded?

The team didn't have a first-round selection on Thursday night because it sent the 13th overall choice and five other picks to the Texans on March 18 in a controversial trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 active civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massage appointments.

After entering the night with holes on their roster at receiver, defensive end and defensive tackle, the Browns watched potential targets at those positions come off the board earlier in the second round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off Day 2 of the draft by taking Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall at No. 33 overall.

The Green Bay Packers selected North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson at No. 34 after moving up from No. 53 in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Atlanta Falcons chose Penn State edge defender Arnold Ebiketie at No. 38 after trading up from No. 43 in a deal with the New York Giants, and the Seattle Seahawks picked Minnesota edge defender Boye Mafe at No. 40.

Then the Giants chose Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson at No. 43, one spot before the Browns went on the clock.

Right after the Browns traded down from No. 44, the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens took Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, who's recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

Story continues

Ojabo wasn't the only notable player at a position of need who was available to the Browns at No. 44.

Others still there were Western Michigan receiver Skyy Moore, Georgia receiver George Pickens, Southern California edge defender Drake Jackson, Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns trade gets three picks from Texans in 2022 NFL Draft