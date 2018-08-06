Browns trade former first-round pick Corey Coleman to Bills

Corey Coleman is heading to the Bills. (AP)

With training camp in full swing, the Cleveland Browns decided their offseason makeover wasn’t done just yet. The team decided to alter its offense again, shipping former first-round pick Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills for a 2020 seventh-round pick, according to Adam Schefter.

In two seasons with the Browns, Coleman has flashed some talent, but injuries have prevented him from making a huge impact. Coleman fractured his right hand in 2016 and 2017. He has played in 19 games over two seasons as a result. Coleman has 718 career receiving yards and five touchdowns over those two seasons.

What does the trade do for the Bills?

The move gives the Bills a receiver with a strong pedigree, but a lack of production. Buffalo enters the season with Kelvin Benjamin as their No. 1 option, and a lot of uncertainty. Zay Jones, a high draft pick in 2017, is still recovering from surgery and hasn’t taken part in camp just yet. Coleman could work his way into a significant role with the Bills depending on how quickly he adjusts to his new environment.

What does the trade do for the Browns?

In an ideal scenario, the Browns will use Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry as their best two receivers. The team also added wideout Antonio Callaway in the fourth-round of the 2018 draft. The move indicates the Browns are either comfortable using Landry outside more often, or prefer other players on the outside over Coleman.

How does trade impact Josh Gordon and Dez Bryant?

One interesting wrinkle with the deal is that Gordon still isn’t at Browns camp. The team hasn’t explained why yet, and placed Gordon on the “did not report” list in July. Gordon said his reasons for staying away were part of his “overall health and treatment plan.”

The Browns have looked into signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant. Perhaps the Coleman trade is an indication the team might pull the trigger on Bryant.

The Browns will be on “Hard Knocks,” which debuts Tuesday. Fans might get more insight into the move during the first episode.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

