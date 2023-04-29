Browns trade out of final pick, put a bow on 2023 NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns have ended their 2023 NFL draft early, trading out of their final pick. Striking a deal with their division rival Baltimore Ravens, the Browns have received a sixth round pick next year to move out of their last NFL draft slot.

This means the Browns will end their draft with seven new faces to their roster from Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman to Ohio State center Luke Wypler. They stuck to their board and did not draft for positional need, landing excellent value throughout the final two days of the draft when they came on the clock.

And now we wait for rookie minicamp.

More NFL Draft!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire