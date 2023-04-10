Browns trade up to get a dynamic defender in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Mock draft season begins to wrap up with the 2023 NFL Draft less than three weeks away. The Cleveland Browns have re-signed two of their own middle linebackers but lack a long-term answer at the position. Two years ago the team traded up for talented linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when he fell in the draft and they could do it again this year.

Andrew Berry has shown that he is willing to move up for a high-rated player on his board as well as trade back to gain future assets. If the talented linebacker Trenton Simpson falls in the draft the team could move up for him after meeting with him for a pre-draft visit.

Trade up for a dynamic linebacker

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Trenton Simpson

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In this mock draft, the Browns have made a move up the draft board to fill another positional need. In this scenario, the Browns strike a deal with the Detroit Lions. Here are the terms:

Browns Receive:

Round 2, Pick 55

Lions Receive:

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 5, Pick 140

Round 2, Pick 55: Trenton Simpson, Linebacker, Clemson

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Trenton Simpson

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Drafting Trenton Simpson if he falls into the Browns’ range would give them a pair of dynamic and athletic linebackers pairing Simpson with Owusu-Koramoah. Simpson is an instinctual linebacker that has a high football IQ and the athleticism to react quickly to make a play.

He has tremendous range roaming sideline to sideline and uses those tools to be a solid coverage player as well. He is a powerful hitter that doesn’t miss many tackles playing the middle linebacker spot. Pairing Simpson with Owusu-Koramoah could give the team a great pair of linebackers to make this defense formidable.

Round 3, Pick 98: Jammie Robinson, Safety, FSU

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Trenton Simpson

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Versatility is king for general manager Andrew Berry and defensive back Jammie Robinson can play all over the defensive backfield. Robinson can play in the slot, the box, and as a deep safety though he is best playing closer to the line of scrimmage. He is a good athlete with a high football IQ and is a reliable tackler from any spot on the field.

Story continues

Round 4, Pick 126: Juice Scruggs, Center, Penn State

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Trenton Simpson

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Even with Ethan Pocic re-signing in Cleveland, the depth behind him at center as well as at guard is thin. Juice Scruggs makes a ton of sense in the fourth as he has played both center and right guard at a high level in college. In college, Scruggs allowed just three sacks in his career and is a strong player that plays with good leverage that can move a bit in space.

Round 5, Pick 142: Viliami Fehoke, Edge, San Jose State

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Trenton Simpson

Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Viliami Fehoke has a ton of production according to PFF, with 20 sacks combined the past two seasons and a 90.2 pass rush grade with a pass rush win rate of 21.2 percent. Fehoke was a pressure machine last year with 50 hurries in addition to his 12 sacks this year. He has the size and versatility to play inside and outside as a pass rusher.

Round 6, Pick 190: Ronnie Bell, Wide Receiver, Michigan

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Trenton Simpson

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell

The Elijah Moore trade made the Browns’ wide receiver room significantly better but there is room for more talent and depth. Ronnie Bell would fit in great, he is an impressive route runner that understands how to attack zone coverage and find the wholes in the zone. He has reliable hands and can make some defenders miss in space for yards after the catch.

Round 7, Pick 229: Brodric Martin, Defensive Tackle, Western Kentucky

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Trenton Simpson

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line still lacks depth, especially at nose tackle and Brodric Martin could fill that need. He is a unit at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds that can anchor the line in the middle of the defense. He has long arms and decent hand placement to go along with some pass-rush upside potential.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

[stnvideo key=”BuIu1n8G” type=”player”>

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire