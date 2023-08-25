Browns trade Dobbs to Cardinals; Thompson-Robinson in line to be QB2

Aug. 24—Training camp officially ended for the Browns on Aug. 24, and so did Joshua Dobbs' time in Cleveland.

A mere five hours after Coach Kevin Stefanski said Dobbs would be the backup quarterback to Deshaun Watson, squashing any speculation rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has shown enough to be the backup, the Browns traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Cardinals for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

In a related move, the Browns decided to keep backup Kellen Mond after announcing in the morning they were waiving him.

Stefanski was unavailable for comment after the trade, but the moves seem to indicate Thompson-Robinson will begin the season as the No. 2 quarterback. DTR, a fifth-round pick from UCLA, is 30 of 46 for 348 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions in three preseason games. Stefanski said Thompson-Robinson will finish the preseason game with the Chiefs on Aug. 26.

"Just speaking to DTR, he's coming along," Stefanski said when announcing Dobbs would back up Watson. "He's making great strides. We're excited about his future. And just for the focus for him and for all our guys is just to continue to work.

"Going into week one, you look at your depth chart and you just want guys to continue to grow and get better because there are times that guys are unavailable due to injury or otherwise. So, it's a constant striving to get better."

Dobbs started the 2022 season with the Browns as the backup to Jacoby Brissett. He never took a snap. He was waived Nov. 28 when Watson was activated from the suspended list after being banished for the first 11 games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Dobbs ended up starting two games for Tennessee last season and lost both. The Browns signed Dobbs in March of this year, figuring he would be ahead of other available backups because he was already familiar with Stefanski's offense.

"We really like that quarterback room just in total," Stefanski said around 12:30 p.m. "You know, really excited about where all those guys are. Confident in all the backups. They play a huge role in that room."

Stefanski was asked a follow-up question about the timing of waiving Mond before the preseason game with the Chiefs. The Browns signed Mond at the end of training camp last year when Mond was waived by the Vikings.

"I think very, very highly of Kellen the player," Stefanski said. "I think he got better with us over the course of the season that he was with us, the year that he was with us. Had some good tape out there from this preseason.

"Just felt like the timing was right in this case, but I fully expect that he's going to be bounced back on his feet very quickly."

Mond is 32 of 55 in the preseason for 297 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.