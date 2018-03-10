Browns trade Danny Shelton to Patriots for conditional pick

The man who once lifted the Commissioner off the ground has been dumped by the team that drafted him.

According to ESPN, the Browns have traded defensive lineman Danny Shelton to the Patriots. The Browns will get a conditional draft pick in return.

Shelton has appeared in all but two games during his three NFL seasons, but he has yet to live up to his potential. The conditional nature of the pick means it’s a 2019 selection (most likely), and that it will be based (probably) on whether and to what extent he thrives in New England.

It’s the fourth trade the Browns have made in less than 24 hours, with receiver Jarvis Landry, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and cornerback Damarious Randall in — and Shelton and quarterback DeShone Kizer out. Chances are the Browns will be doing plenty more this week, as they try to turn around a team that has won one game in the past two years.

Meanwhile, Patriots fans likely will be hoping that, the next time Shelton picks the Commissioner up, he doesn’t let him back down so softly.