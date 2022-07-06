Breaking News:

Browns to trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers for conditional draft pick

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional pick in the 2024 NFL draft, per multiple reports.

That pick is currently a fifth-round selection that can convert to a fourth-rounder if certain conditions are met.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, joins a Panthers quarterback room that features a fellow top-five pick from that same draft in Sam Darnold, as well as third-round rookie Matt Corral.

The blockbuster trade that brought Deshaun Watson to the Browns cleared the way for Mayfield to find a new place to continue his NFL career after a roller-coaster tenure in Cleveland.

