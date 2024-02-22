Browns trade back and still land offensive firepower in 2024 NFL draft 7-round mock

The Cleveland Browns have traded back in the last two drafts and could do the same in the 2024 NFL draft while still landing talented players as they have done in years past.

The return of first-round picks is nearly here for the Browns with just one more year of the Texans owning their first-round pick after the Deshaun Watson trade. General manager Andrew Berry has shown the ability to flip day three picks and get solid veteran players like Amari Cooper and Za’Darius Smith.

This could lead to the Browns moving back in this year’s class for future assets in a year that some say the overall depth in this class isn’t that great. Cleveland will have some major decisions to make at premium positions after this year and Berry loves to draft for the future and a year ahead of having a problem at that position.

The offense will evolve next season with so many new voices on the coaching staff and the team could look at adding to the appropriate skill positions to make the newer scheme work.

Here is my latest 2024 mock draft as the team looks to draft premium positions and develop them into cheaper playmakers as the team looks to consistently push for the playoffs year after year.

Trade Back

Buccaneers receive: Round 2 Pick 55

Browns receive: Round 2 Pick 58, 2025 fourth-round pick

Round 2, Pick 58: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

The future of left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr with the Browns is still up in the air and in what is a ridiculously loaded offensive tackle class, Cleveland could look for insurance. Kiran Amegadjie is coming back from an injury that kept him out of most of the season and would add depth at two premium positions.

Even if Wills does prove himself as the future at left tackle Amegadjie also played left guard and could grow into Joel Bitonio’s future replacement. In 24 career games collegiate career the 6-foot-5 318 pound left tackle only allowed one sack in the Ivy League.

The former Ivy Leaguer is a great athlete at the position with long arms great strength and the physical tools you look for in an offensive tackle. He would fit right into the potential new-look offense as a swing backup and a future starter on the left side of the line.

Trade Back

49ers receive: Round 3, Pick 86

Browns receive: Round 3, Pick 94, 2025 fourth-round pick, 2025 sixth-round pick

Round 3, Pick 94: Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

The Browns continue to lack a true slot wide receiver that can consistently win with speed and explosiveness and that is exactly what you get from Arizona’s Jacob Cowing. He has consistently produced from the slot the last three seasons with 3,263 yards and 27 touchdowns as a college receiver.

Though he is undersized he has the versatility to line up all over the field and produce in multiple different ways as both a receiver and a runner out of the backfield. Cowing is a twitched-up player who is a solid route runner with solid body control and the ability to create separation consistently.

He has the great long speed to win vertically and you add in the overall athleticism to create extra yards after the catch you have a solid slot player that can help everyone on your offense.

Round 5, Pick 135: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

There is a good chance that Harrison Bryant has played in his last game as a Browns and the Browns could look to add a third tight end in this year’s draft. Cleveland will likely have Jordan Akins in town for a second year and adding one of the draft’s best blockers at the position in Ben Sinnott makes a ton of sense.

Sinnott started his career as a fullback before switching to tight end with the Wildcats. He isn’t an athletic freak but he is a reliable red zone target and a great possession receiver in short yardage and critically important downs.

I’m a firm believer in Ben Sinnott. He’s probably the most well-rounded tight end in this class, and is certainly the best blocker of guys who will be drafted in the first few rounds. He’ll be ready to contribute Week 1.

pic.twitter.com/2TpDRYgJ37 — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) February 19, 2024

Round 5, Pick 156: JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

JD Bertrand brings high football IQ and athleticism to the linebacker position and should be a great special teamer at the next level too. He is a player with a ton of experience and excels in zone coverage on tight ends specifically something the Browns could use more of.

He only allowed 123 yards receiving in-man coverage this past season with the Irish and would just make quality depth for the Browns linebacker room.

Round 6, Pick 205: Brennan Jackson, DE, Washington State

Washington State’s Brennan Jackson is a smart player who is physical against the run game and is a high-motor player who doesn’t quit until the play is over play after play. He can rush with both his hands in the dirt and as an overhang stand-up rusher, if you can work with him to develop a better pass rush plan he can be a solid contributor at the NFL level.

Round 6, Pick 208: Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State

Cleveland continues to draft cornerbacks every year and they have been getting it right the past few years. Johnny Dixon is a great athlete who has a high football IQ and is a quality player in both man and zone coverages who could also contribute to special teams.

Round 7, Pick 228: Deshaun Fenwick, RB, Oregon State

Cleveland could stand to add more talent to the running back room and is hoping to have Nick Chubb back to full strength. Deshaun Fenwick is a player who never fully took over the starting role but is a dense powerful runner who has good short-yardage burst to create explosive runs.

