From Browns to Touchdown Jesus to Rose Bowl, Hoban's Elbert Hill has nation's attention

Hoban cornerback Elbert Hill has seen an already busy recruiting schedule get even more frantic thanks to his terrific play and unrivaled dedication.

At this time a year ago, Hoban cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill burst onto the scene in college football recruiting.

Fast forward to the present and what the 5-foot-10, 170-pound sophomore is doing is borderline absurd.

Hill, 16, has worked out with the Cleveland Browns at Raw Talent Sports. The phenom has been to Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania this spring and plans on hitting the west coast in the summer.

Oh, he’s also ranked the No. 1 defensive back in the nation in the Class of 2026 by On3.com. He’s the No. 9 recruit regardless of position in the nation and is No. 1 in Ohio.

The USA Today Network caught up with Hill to see how the spring has gone and what the summer looks like.

Hoban standout Elbert "Rock" Hill (third from left) had the chance to work out with Browns cornerbacks Martin Emerson (first from left) Denzel Ward, a three-time Pro Bowler. Also in the picture is Raw Talent Sports owner and trainer Mark Harris.

Elbert Hill works out with the Cleveland Browns

Hill has made great strides under owner and trainer Mark Harris at Raw Talent Sports. It’s the same establishment cornerback Martin Emerson and three-time Pro Bowler defensive back Denzel Ward go to for some extra work.

When the first-team All-Ohioan had a rare day off, arrangements were made for the three to work out together. The three worked through drills, and as Hill worked out all involved gave Hill pointers on how to become even better.

“That meant a lot to me because somebody saw that I could do something in my life and be something big in football,” Hill said. “I learned a lot and took a lot of things out of it. They showed me some things that I needed to work on to improve. To work with guys like that motivated me a lot.”

Who college's have offered Hoban’s Elbert Hill?

Pitt was the first to offer Hoban sensation Elbert Hill on April 25, 2023. Fast forward almost a year to the day and the sophomore has 26.

Let’s break it down by conference.

Hill has offers in the Big Ten from Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has also been great to Hill with offers from Louisville, Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech. Notre Dame, which plays five games in the ACC, has also offered.

Offers from the Southeastern Conference include Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The Mountain West Conference has jumped on Hill as well with offers from Boise State, UNLV, San Jose State and San Diego State.

The Big 12 has knocked on the door through West Virginia and Colorado.

The Mid-American Conference has shown Hill love from Akron, Central Michigan and Toledo.

The American Athletic Conference put its name in the hat with Temple.

From the Lone Star State to Touchdown Jesus, Elbert Hill has seen it all

Yes, Ohio State fan Elbert Hill is very familiar with the Buckeyes. He's made six unofficial visits so far, including one on March 19.

When you’re the No. 1 recruit in the nation at your position, your calendar fills up quickly. Hill has already made visits to Purdue, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State this year.

With the OHSAA finally allowing 7-on-7 football in the spring, Hill was able to travel to Dallas to participate with the South Florida Express in the OT7 Tournament.

What do the next three months look like for Elbert Hill?

Elbert Hill plans to head out west in the summer and visit Rose Bowl Stadium and USC as well as UCLA and Oregon.

Hill would have been at next weekend’s Under Armour Camp in Columbus, but opted to play for South Florida Express in Orlando instead.

He’ll hit the Rivals Camp in Indianapolis on May 18.

After that, it’s trip to the west coast to visit UCLA, USC and Oregon in the fall.

“This really is an honor,” Hill said. “I feel great about the people recognizing all the work I have done. Football means a lot to me. I’ve been playing it since I was little. I just love the game.”

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Elbert Hill has nationwide college football recruiting attention