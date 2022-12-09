Browns’ top receiver listed as questionable vs. Bengals with a hip injury

Breaking News:

Cory Kinnan
·1 min read

As the Cleveland Browns look to make it three-in-a-row as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, the status of one of their top playmakers remains up in the air. Missing practice on Friday with a hip injury, wide receiver Amari Cooper has officially been listed as questionable against the Bengals.

Claiming wide receiver Jaelon Darden after his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns may have to rely on him more than anticipated in his first week. To soften the potential blow, the Browns will see tight end David Njoku return, and still have Donovan Peoples-Jones who continues to make plays.

