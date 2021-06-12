Browns top five under 25 years of age

The NFL offseason is a great time for making lists, whether they are lists of top players at certain positions, coaches, play-callers, teams, etc.

One list that often makes the rounds by the media, but is also how many NFL teams think about their roster, is looking at the top players under 25 years of age. While the cut-off point is arbitrary to some extent, 25 years old is often thought of as the start of a player’s prime or peak.

The years prior to 25 often building up to their top level of play, peaking from 25 until around 30 (depending on position) then a decline, either gradual or steep, after that.

Having a good handle on who a team’s top under-25 players are gives an idea of what that team’s future looks like.

For the Cleveland Browns, making a list is quite difficult but the delineating line of 25 does help. At 25 are players like Myles Garrett, Kareem Hunt, John Johnson III and Nick Chubb. Baker Mayfield, Jack Conklin, Austin Hooper and Wyatt Teller all are 26 years old, according to the team website.

So who is left as the team’s top five under 25?

Honorable Mention

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah runs through a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

There are a few players that we will mention here as honorable mention under-25 for the Browns. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (pictured above) could make the top five list easily after his rookie season. Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams have a lot to prove after injury lost seasons while Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz might be battling for a spot on this list. It is possible that both make the list next year especially if their roles increase from 2021 to 2022.

#5 - CB Greg Newsome

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) gets a drink during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team's training camp facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The rookie first-round cornerback hasn't signed his rookie contract yet but, given his draft positioning, the value of the CB position and his college production, he makes the list here. For the Browns, Newsome will be an important part of the future either as Denzel Ward's running mate or his long-term replacement depending on Ward's contract negotiations.

#4 - TE David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts as he walks off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

It seems like David Njoku has been around for a long time in Cleveland. He enters his fifth year in the league but is still under 25 years old. He was drafted when he was very young and still developing. Njoku has shown flashes for the Browns but has been inconsistent at times. He has a lot of upside that must be reached in 2021 in order for him to continue to be a part of the team's future. It is telling that Cleveland picked up his fifth-year option but have not extended him yet. This is a prove-it season for him but he came on strong in the second half of 2020.

#3 - S Ronnie Harrison

Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison Jr. runs through a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

When Grant Delpit went down with an injury last year, general manager Andrew Berry found a replacement in a trade. Berry brought in Ronnie Harrison from Jacksonville in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Harrison was drafted in the third round in 2018 but struggled to gain traction early in his career. In Cleveland, Harrison fits in nicely with his versatility and range to play both free safety and strong safety. The Browns could have a tough decision to make with Harrison set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The team invested in John Johnson III in free agency and drafted Delpit in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Can they devote more resources to the safety room?

#2 - OL Jedrick Wills

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Quite possibly the most important player on this list because he plays the most important position of the guys on this list. Jedrick Wills was the Browns top pick in the 2020 NFL draft and played well enough as a rookie especially after having to slide over from right tackle to left tackle for the first time. Wills was not perfect but he is very young, played well at a tough position as a rookie, has a great offensive line coach and strong work ethic to continue to get better. Cleveland hopes that Wills will be a top-five left tackle in the next couple of years. Very important young, foundation piece.

#1 - CB Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward runs through a drill during NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

At the top of the list is one of the older players on the list in Denzel Ward. Ward will drop off this list next year, turning 25, but for now, he tops the list. The former Buckeye has had injury issues in the NFL but has been a lockdown corner when he is on the field. Ward also gets credit for having significantly different systems through most of his early career. From Gregg Williams's man-heavy scheme to Steve Wilks's zone-heavy scheme and now with Joe Woods running a little of both, Ward has excelled. Ward can be a free agent after the 2022 season, it will be interesting if he and the team find common ground to keep him in Cleveland long-term.

