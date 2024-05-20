Browns top draft picks throw out first pitch for Guardians game on Friday

On Friday night, the top two picks in the 2024 NFL draft of the Cleveland Browns were in town to throw out the first pitch for the Guardians against the Twins. The rookies had their minicamp a couple of weeks back as they prepare to jump to the NFL this fall. The Guardians wore their City Connect jerseys as the rookies kicked off the festivities on Friday.

Michael Hall Jr. showed during the rookie minicamp that his explosion off the line and athletic ability is the real deal. You can’t put a lot of stock in non-padded practices in the month of May but it is very exciting what caliber of player he could develop into.

Zak Zinter remains Cleveland’s safest draft pick. Though he likely won’t play much as a rookie, he has a high ceiling for the future. Next up for the Browns is the voluntary minicamp on May 21st.

