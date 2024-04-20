How the Browns use their top-30 visit during the NFL Draft process

As the 2024 NFL draft approaches, more and more analysts are seeing how teams spend their draft picks. Recently, Kent Weyrauch posted a report detailing how often teams draft players they met with before the draft, and the returns for the Cleveland Browns were interesting.

How do teams use their Top-30 visits? It varies. Granted, only one team can draft each player. But this a layout of when a team *did* draft a player that they visited with, what round that was in. (2022-2023) pic.twitter.com/QHYGmjOlxk — Kent Weyrauch (@KentWeyrauch) April 16, 2024

The Cleveland Browns drafted three players they had top-30 visits with over the past two years. All three picks were taken at the end of day two or the start of day three of the NFL draft. The Browns don’t usually draft players they’ve met with, it’s unclear whether this is because they’ve lacked the draft capital and opportunities over the past two years.

The Browns tend to use their top-30 visits with day three prospects and priority undrafted free agents to vet and recruit players after the draft. We have published a comprehensive list of all the top-30 meetings the Browns had.

The Browns have met with nine players projected to be selected on day two of the draft. They include wide receivers Malachi Corley, Ladd McConkey, and Troy Franklin; running back Trey Benson; tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders; offensive tackles Kingsley Suamataia and Kiran Amegadjie; defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.; and defensive end Gabriel Murphy. Andrew Berry might run to the podium if one of those players fell during the draft.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire