Browns’ top 10 defensive players in Week 13, per PFF

Make it two weeks in a row where an opponent has failed to rush for over 100 yards despite half of them coming on the opening drives. Joe Woods has his Cleveland Browns defense playing a “bend but don’t break” mold of football over this two-game win streak, and he even saw his unit score two touchdowns on the day against the Houston Texans.

With contributions from a variety of unexpected players, the Browns were able to limit the Texans to just 14 points, with half of them coming in garbage time. Looking purely at PFF grades, who were the top ten defensive players for the Browns this past Sunday?

DT Jordan Elliott

Cleveland Browns Jordan Elliott PFF

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) walks off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 24-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Grade: 66.4

S Grant Delpit

Browns Grant Delpit PFF

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Troy Hairston (34) is hit by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) while attempting to make a reception during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 67.5

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Browns Jadeveon Clowney PFF

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Grade: 68.9

LB Sione Takitaki

Browns Sione Takitaki PFF

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) reacts after a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Grade: 69.8

DT Taven Bryan

Browns Taven Bryan PFF

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) reacts in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Grade:71.2

DE Myles Garrett

Browns Myles Garrett PFF

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 72.2

DE Alex Wright

Browns Alex Wright PFF

Cleveland Browns’ Alex Wright during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Grade: 78.0

S Ronnie Harrison

Browns Ronnie Harrison PFF

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33) celebrates against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 80.9

CB Greg Newsome II

Browns Greg Newsome PFF

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 81.1

LB Tony Fields II

Browns Texans PFF

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 81.6

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire