Browns ban fan indefinitely for throwing beer at Titans CB Logan Ryan

Beer prices at the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium rank among the cheapest in the NFL. The stuff still turned out to be costly for one Browns fan in particular.

That fan has been indefinitely banned from FirstEnergy Stadium after being identified as the person who doused Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan with beer during Sunday’s game, the Browns announced on Tuesday.

Browns statement on the fan who threw beer on a Titans player pic.twitter.com/2mHx8gBwx1 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 10, 2019

The fan, wearing a Baker Mayfield jersey during the game, was caught on camera repeatedly splashing Ryan and other Titans players with his bottle of Bud Light as they celebrated a Malcolm Butler interception for a touchdown. Judging by his face, the act did not seem to be coming from a place of levity.

This @budlight’s for you?@RealLoganRyan and the @Titans got doused by beer by a @Browns fan after the Malcolm Butler pick-6. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/mQ4QAO8ztM — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 9, 2019

Both Ryan and the NFL Players Association did not seem amused by the incident.

“They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want?” Ryan tweeted on Monday after the incident, tagging the NFL, NFLPA and both teams.

The NFLPA soon replied, saying it was contacting league security to address the incident.

Ryan further expanded his thoughts during a SiriusXM interview documented on the Titans’ website:

“Yeah, you know, in this day and age it’s ridiculous,” Ryan said. “I understand that we play football. I understand that we’re modern day gladiators. I understand that fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever, but you know, we’re human beings. And I think in society nowadays that’s, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player to hop up over the rail and to have beer splashed in your face and you’re not allowed to respond.”

A similar incident occurred last year when a New England Patriots fan doused Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill with beer. Just like this week, the fan was identified and banned from his team’s stadium.

It's simple, people. Don't throw beer at players. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

