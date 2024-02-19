Browns and tight end Hunter Henry a 2024 NFL free agency fit

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns didn’t get much production from the tight end group from guys not named David Njoku. This makes former first rounder Hunter Henry an intriguing fit in 2024 NFL free agency.

Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins barely had over 200 receiving yards combined behind the chief on the depth chart. The team brought in tight end coach Tommy Rees who has a history of utilizing the position to make it a strength of a team’s passing attack. This likely means an upgrade at the position, and the most cost-effective option to do that on the open market is Henry.

Henry is coming off his least productive season in overall yardage and still had double the production as Bryant and Akins. Over his career, he hasn’t been a superstar but he is a reliable and consistent presence and is an added weapon to a passing game.

You can never have enough proven playmakers on the roster and having another weapon at tight end will help the team be able to attack defenses in more different ways. He isn’t a great run blocker but he gives you more than Bryant gave in that area adding to the overall upgrade.

