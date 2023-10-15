Browns tight end David Njoku expected to play vs. 49ers

Earlier this week tight end David Njoku shared images of his face after suffering several burns in an incident before the Baltimore Ravens game. The images showed just how tough he is being able to play through that injury and do so at a high level for the struggling Cleveland Browns offense. Now two weeks later Njoku didn’t practice much this week and some reports initially said they expected him to miss today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, reports on Saturday surfaced saying the team now expects to have him on the field. The Browns’ offense and starting quarterback P.J. Walker will need all the talent and help they can get to sneak out a win this week. The 49ers defense is as good as any in the league and Njoku’s production in the short and intermediate passing game will come in handy this week.

To not have missed a game after how severe the injury shows just how tough Njoku is.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire