Browns can tie record for most consecutive road losses on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns can get a dubious place in NFL history with a loss on Sunday.

If the Browns lose on Sunday at Cincinnati, it will be their 26th consecutive road loss. That will tie a record set by the Lions from 2007 to 2010. They could then break the record a week later at Houston.

The Browns are 0-4 on the road this year, they went 0-8 on the road in both 2017 and 2016, and they lost their last five road games in 2015. Their most recent win on the road was a 33-30 overtime victory at Baltimore in Week Five of the 2015 season.

Cleveland is a three-point underdog at Cincinnati on Sunday and will surely be an underdog at Houston in a week as well. So the Browns are going to need to pull off an upset to avoid joining and then surpassing that Matt Millen-built Lions team as the worst road warriors ever.