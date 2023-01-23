Browns have three stars named to voted to PFWA All-NFL Team

The Pro Football Writers of America released their All-NFL team and the Cleveland Browns had three players repeat on the list. Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Nick Chubb received the honors yet again. The three players continue to have great careers for the Browns. The season would have been worse if these players weren’t here.

With all three signed long-term, the team agrees with the PFWA that these guys are tops in the league. If the Browns are to be successful next season they will need to surround these players with more talent to get there in 2023 and beyond.

#Browns Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb are among the 8 repeat selections for the PFWA 2022 All-NFL team — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 23, 2023

