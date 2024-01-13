Browns, Texans trade touchdowns within 18 seconds

The Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans Wild Card game is already wild.

Each team has a pair of touchdowns and the game is only 18 minutes old.

The Texans regained the lead at 17-14 when C.J. Stroud hit Brevin Jordan with a short pass that the tight end turned into a 76-yard touchdown, Houston’s longest play of the season.

The score came after Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt had found the end zone twice.

The first score was on a short run. The second came when Flacco hit Hunt with a pass that turned into an 11-yard score.

After the PAT, the Browns led 14-10.

