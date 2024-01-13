Browns, Texans trade touchdowns within 18 seconds
The Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans Wild Card game is already wild.
Each team has a pair of touchdowns and the game is only 18 minutes old.
The Texans regained the lead at 17-14 when C.J. Stroud hit Brevin Jordan with a short pass that the tight end turned into a 76-yard touchdown, Houston’s longest play of the season.
This game is so fun already.
The score came after Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt had found the end zone twice.
The first score was on a short run. The second came when Flacco hit Hunt with a pass that turned into an 11-yard score.
After the PAT, the Browns led 14-10.
Kareem back in the end zone again!@Browns take back the lead in this back-and-forth first half
