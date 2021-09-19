Baker Mayfield had an injury scare but got back in the game before missing a snap.

Then he ran in a touchdown to tie the Week Two matchup with the Texans at 14. That’s where the score remains at halftime.

Mayfield suffered an apparent arm injury when trying to make a tackle on his second-quarter interception. He was examined in the medical tent on the sideline before briefly heading to the locker room. He was back in the game on Cleveland’s ensuing drive. And he finished that possession with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Mayfield is 11-of-13 passing for 125 yards and has two rushes for seven yards.

Nick Chubb leads the Browns with 40 yards on six carries. Kareem Hunt also has 32 yards on seven carries.

On the other side, quarterback Tyrod Taylor has played well. He’s completed 10-of-11 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown. He also ran in a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Receiver Brandin Cooks has five catches for 50 yards. Running back David Johnson leads the team with 25 yards on five carries.

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil had to exit the game just before halftime, but was back on the field as the teams came out for the second half.

Browns and Texans tied at 14 after two quarters originally appeared on Pro Football Talk