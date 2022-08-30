Browns terminate former Vols’ contract

Cleveland finalized its 53-man active roster Tuesday.

The Browns have terminated the contract of former Tennessee running back John Kelly Jr.

Kelly Jr. played for the Browns in 2021, appearing in two games after he was activated from the practice squad. He recorded 13 yards on two rushing attempts.

Kelly Jr. was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He was a sixth-round pick and the No. 176 overall selection.

He played for the Rams from 2018-19, appearing in eight games.

Kelly Jr. has recorded 96 rushing yards on 32 attempts, while totaling 27 receiving yards and two receptions during his NFL career.

He played for the Vols from 2015-17.

