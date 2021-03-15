Cleveland has taken a step to keep one of its restricted free agents.

The Browns have tendered wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, according to multiple reports.

Hodge has been with Cleveland since the start of the 2019 season when the club claimed him off waivers from the Rams. In the last two years, Hodge has caught 15 passes for 256 yards. He’s also played significant special teams snaps for the team.

Hodge entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Prairie View A&M. He went to Super Bowl LIII with the Rams as a rookie in 2018.

Browns tender KhaDarel Hodge originally appeared on Pro Football Talk