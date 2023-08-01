Browns tease the release of new midfield logo

The Cleveland Browns teased a new midfield design for the 2023 season on Twitter. The team posted a photo of Brownie the Elf with an ominous note “When you realize it was only a one-year guarantee…”

The midfield design featuring Brownie the Elf was voted on in a fan poll last season. The Browns could announce their newest logo as the midfield art or use one of last year’s contest designs. The Browns could start a new tradition, where fans decide the field art for every season. We will soon find out what fate has in store for the much-maligned Brownie the Elf.

see you tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/wAtxbFmXOD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire