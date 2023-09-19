Advertisement

Browns teammates rally around Nick Chubb after season-ending injury

Cory Kinnan
·3 min read

The Cleveland Browns suffered a devastating blow beyond just the loss on the scoreboard in their Monday Night bout against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After taking a low hit from Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, running back Nick Chubb was carted off and quickly ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a devastating knee injury.

The loss of Chubb was a deflating one for the Browns as they could not get anything going the rest of the game against the Steelers, turning the football over four times on the day. After the game, his teammates were just as dejected talking to the media about the loss of their best player. The Browns have to dial back in and refocus as the Tennessee Titans are next up on their schedule.

Listen and read here as multiple key members of the Browns (both past and present) have reached out in support of their fellow teammates.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire