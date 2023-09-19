Browns teammates rally around Nick Chubb after season-ending injury

The Cleveland Browns suffered a devastating blow beyond just the loss on the scoreboard in their Monday Night bout against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After taking a low hit from Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, running back Nick Chubb was carted off and quickly ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a devastating knee injury.

The loss of Chubb was a deflating one for the Browns as they could not get anything going the rest of the game against the Steelers, turning the football over four times on the day. After the game, his teammates were just as dejected talking to the media about the loss of their best player. The Browns have to dial back in and refocus as the Tennessee Titans are next up on their schedule.

Listen and read here as multiple key members of the Browns (both past and present) have reached out in support of their fellow teammates.

#Browns Joel Bitonio said he was "speechless" after Nick Chubb's injury. "You want 53 Nick Chubb personalities on the team and you'd have a pretty dang good team…we got Nick in our thoughts right now because he's one of our brothers." pic.twitter.com/gWrjycrQkA — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 19, 2023

#Browns Za'Darius Smith on Nick Chubb's injury: "That hurt the team, man. That just hurt everybody. We're all praying for him." Said his message to the team is to stay locked in. Said they got frustrated after it happened but as much as they hate it, it has to be next man up. pic.twitter.com/oqxK66Cle0 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 19, 2023

Talked to #Browns LB Sione Takitaki after the game. He called Nick Chubb the "heart and soul" of the team. "I just literally said a prayer because I was just so hurt for him. I feel like you guys see it too, the whole team is hurt. Just really sad for my guy." pic.twitter.com/ncwGGpSCYi — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 19, 2023

#Browns Deshaun Watson gets emotional addressing the loss of Nick Chubb for the season pic.twitter.com/RU5ErUe4Xp — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 19, 2023

Myles Garrett on the #Browns losing Nick Chubb for the season to a devastating knee injury pic.twitter.com/ujiIYdT5LI — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 19, 2023

#Browns Kevin Stefanski after losing Nick Chubb for the season and losing to the #Steelers pic.twitter.com/7Fp6GLxwsl — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 19, 2023

Amari Cooper on Chubb: “It’s a huge loss. Nick is the engine of this team. … Sad for Nick. Sad for this team.” #Browns l pic.twitter.com/NKTHey1fxF — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 19, 2023

Chubb 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 most humble & one of the hardest workers I know he’ll be back ! — GrantDelpit (@realgrantdelpit) September 19, 2023

🧡Prayers for my dawg! love you brother 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3HHnJJ6gLz — Maurice Hurst II (@mohurstjr) September 19, 2023

Prayers Chubb🙏🏽 — Tommy Togiai (@Big_Tom72) September 19, 2023

Praying for you Chubb 🧎🏾‍♂️ that just hurt my soul damn.. — 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) September 19, 2023

😥😓 — Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) September 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire