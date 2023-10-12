Browns TE Njoku drops mask, shows off facial burns in latest Instagram post

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku had been hiding his face behind a mask in public since an accident left him with serious burns on his face and arm. That changed Wednesday.

The tight end suffered the burns in a household accident on Friday, Sept. 29 while trying to light a fire pit in his backyard, according to ESPN. The Browns added him to the injury report the following day, though Njoku ended up playing through the injury that Sunday.

Njoku had kept the extent of his injury private until Wednesday evening, when he posted a picture to Instagram without the mask, showing the full extent of his burns.

His post, which was a slideshow of multiple photos and captioned "Legacy," also included a more recent picture that seemed to be an update on his recovery.

David Njoku shows off burns

In spite of the accident, Njoku played in the Browns' Oct. 1 game against the Ravens, and he led his team with six receptions and 46 receiving yards.

Cleveland had a bye in Week 5.

David Njoku mask

The Browns' tight end showed up to Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 4 wearing a mask that covered almost all of his head.

Njoku also wore a ski mask under a skull cap during Cleveland's pregame warmups.

