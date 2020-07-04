Browns TE David Njoku wants trade

David Njoku has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, according to his agent.

The tight end, a first-round pick in 2017, is under contract with the AFC North club through the 2021 season after the Browns exercised their fifth-year option on his contract in April.

However, Njoku's agent Drew Rosenhaus says his client wants to continue his NFL career elsewhere.

"It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Njoku missed most of last season through injury but had 639 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

He has 93 catches, 1,066 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his three years in the league.

However, he may feel his path to more targets from quarterback Baker Mayfield became more difficult when the Browns signed Pro Bowler Austin Hooper to a four-year, $44million deal in free agency.

Cleveland then selected Harrison Bryant in the fourth round of the draft, though new head coach Kevin Stefanski is known to deploy multiple tight-end sets.