Browns TE David Njoku responds to silly suggestion he could be a cap casualty

With free agency drawing closer and closer analysts continue to predict how the offseason will play out. Recently on a PFF podcast talking about how to fix the Cleveland Browns, it was suggested that tight end David Njoku could be a prime candidate to be cut.

Of course, that doesn’t make much sense, especially when you realize he just restructured his contract last year to create cap relief. The Browns are not cutting their star players because of the cap number. Browns general manager Andrew Berry is great at cap manipulation, and suggesting anything different just isn’t factual.

And now the star tight end has responded to the suggestion on Twitter by telling Adam Rank of NFL Network (who predicted a horrible 2023 season) to come get his little brother. Of course, it’s all in good fun but the chief himself is pointing out how silly these rumors are that the Browns will cut their best players because of Deshaun Watson’s contract.

@adamrank Get ya lil bro pls https://t.co/fngU796djB — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) February 22, 2024

