Browns' TE David Njoku reportedly wants a trade, so could his new team be the Redskins?

Browns tight end David Njoku has reportedly asked the franchise for a trade.



"It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.



Well, could that new team be the Redskins?



Washington, of course, has an enormous need at the position. On an already weak offense, tight end is easily the most lacking spot when it comes to both talent and experience.













RELATED: REDSKINS VETERANS MOST LIKELY TO BECOME A HEAD COACH

Now, while Njoku hasn't fully delivered on his first-round status since coming into the league since 2017, he'd still instantly become Washington's most dangerous threat on the depth chart. That's even with him missing most of 2019 with a broken wrist.



According to Schefter, Cleveland has apparently told Njoku they'd like to keep him, but Rosenhaus still wants his client to be moved. The organization signed Austin Hooper to a major deal this past March and also drafted Harrison Bryant in April.



The question for the Redskins is: What would they be willing to give up for the soon to be 24-year-old? And also, would Ron Rivera want to initiate a transaction? He's indicated multiple since taking over that 2020 is all about evaluating what he has in Washington before going and adding outside pieces.



CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST













We already know the Burgundy and Gold were interested in signing former Panthers' TE Greg Olsen on a cheaper deal before he landed with the Seahawks, but that they weren't willing to spend the amount of cash Hooper earned with the Browns.



Njoku, who'd likely cost a decent draft pick or player, falls somewhere between those two. Let's see if the Redskins decide whether he's worth pursuing, or if they'll let someone else make the swap – if it even happens.





Story continues

Stay connected with the Redskins on the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Browns' TE David Njoku reportedly wants a trade, so could his new team be the Redskins? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington