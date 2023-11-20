Browns TE David Njoku owns bad outing vs. Steelers: ‘what I displayed was unacceptable’

There have not been much better developmental stories among the Cleveland Browns than tight end David Njoku. Despite being plagued with drop issues early in his career, Njoku worked to become a reliable pass catcher and blocker. This has allowed for him to become one of the top tight ends in the NFL. His game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, however, was a regression and a return to his former self.

And the veteran leader is willing to own it:

“What I displayed was unacceptable. My teammates, receivers, running backs, everybody are trying to pick each other up, myself included, to try and find a way to get the job done… I’m about to go right home and catch these JUGS right now.”

This was certainly Njoku’s worst game since he signed his contract extension with the Browns. Over the years, Njoku has worked hard to kick the drop issues that plagued him early in his career to the curb. This is just a bump in the road for the starting tight end who has come into his own otherwise.

