Browns TE David Njoku named best 29th overall pick of the decade

2023 was a true breakout season for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, who showed all of the potential he has had since entering the league at such a young age. Njoku has had plenty of good stretches and moments in other years, but this year is the first one where he put it all together from start to finish.

DraftWire recently released a list of the best players picked at each pick in the first round over the last ten years, with Njoku being their pick for 29th overall. Njoku was asked about Ken Dorsey’s influence in the passing attack and the question seemed to excite him as though he will produce even more in 2024.

Last year, Njoku finished the season with 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns despite some terrible quarterback play at times. The most impressive aspect of last year was that 608 yards were after the catch, proving that he is a real weapon with the ball in his hands.

