Browns TE David Njoku arrives in full mask after suffering facial burns

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered burns to his arms and face in an accident at his home around a firepit.

He said he wanted to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North clash.

When he arrived at the stadium, he was dressed for Halloween, only it wasn’t meant to be funny or scary.

Njoku was wearing a full-on face mask. The team was concerned whether the tight end would be able to get his helmet on and play comfortably.

