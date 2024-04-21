Browns target players at premium positions, NFL draft analysis shows

Sumer Sports, the football analytics company, released a report detailing how NFL general managers have spent their draft picks per position. The analysis is extremely insightful a week away from the NFL draft. It shines a great light on how the Cleveland Browns attack the draft.

The league primarily drafts players at premium positions: quarterback, wide receiver, offensive and defensive line, and cornerback.

Of course, teams mainly draft for needs near the top of the draft, and we shouldn’t assume too much from small sample sizes. Thankfully, we don’t have such troubles with the Browns. General manager Andrew Berry is set to draft his fifth class. He has made 31 selections since being hired in 2020.

here is where each active GM has allocated their draft capital (and what that could mean for what they do in the draft this season) full article: https://t.co/dXAkuZ2NZa pic.twitter.com/nXeOIK5uFd — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) April 15, 2024

We can infer which positions the Browns will target with their six selections in the NFL draft next week. The Browns will try to improve in the trenches with offensive and defensive lines, although they’ll probably look to beef up the middle of those lines rather than the outside. They will probably draft a wide receiver and a cornerback despite having depth at those positions.

The Browns have only minor holes to address on draft day. Berry will spend most of his picks on prospects at premium positions.

