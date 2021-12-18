The decision to move Saturday’s Raiders-Browns game to Monday came in part from a belief that new protocols making it easier for players to return from COVID-19 reserve would result in the Browns having more, not fewer, available players when the game is played.

On Saturday, the Browns activated defensive end Takk McKinley from COVID-19 reserve. However, that was balanced by the placement of tackle James Hudson III on the same list.

McKinley was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list four days ago, following a positive. This shows that, given the new protocols, players can indeed come back more quickly than ever.

Twenty members of the roster and three practice-squad players remain on COVID-19 reserve. The Browns surely hope others will emerge in the next two days, and that they will be able to play.

Browns get Takk McKinley back from COVID-19 reserve, place James Hudson on COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk