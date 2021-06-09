Browns suspend Callie Brownson for drunk driving

The Browns have suspended chief of staff Callie Brownson after she pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence yesterday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed today that the team has suspended Brownson. The length of the suspension was not announced.

Stefanski added that the Browns will cooperate with the league office and that Brownson could face additional discipline for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. But Stefanski said he will not fire Brownson.

“She’s extremely remorseful. I’ve spoken to her many times and she’ll learn from this,” Stefanski said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network. “I’m disappointed, she’s disappointed.”

Brownson was pulled over for driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone at 12:27 a.m. Her blood-alcohol content was .2150, nearly three times the legal limit.

Brownson coached the Browns’ tight ends in one game last year and their wide receivers in another game after other assistant coaches had to miss the games because of COVID-19. That made her the first woman to serve as a primary position coach in an NFL game.

